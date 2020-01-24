FintruX Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and Bancor Network. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $766,173.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

