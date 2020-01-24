First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Trading Down 0.9%

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22, 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 48,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,357,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.