First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.80, approximately 6,449 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.6227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%.
First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FFR)
First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield of an equity index called the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index (the Index).
Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.