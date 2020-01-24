First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.80, approximately 6,449 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.6227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $601,000.

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FFR)

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield of an equity index called the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index (the Index).

