First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) were down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.2155 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 105.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 42,987 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

