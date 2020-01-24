First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Shares Down 1.3%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.18 and last traded at $47.40, approximately 5,432 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 38,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1431 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3,430.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

