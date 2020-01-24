FirstCoin Market Cap Hits $69,811.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $69,811.00 and $59.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00053021 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00073157 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,544.29 or 1.00506580 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00032196 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001641 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

