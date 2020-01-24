Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.33

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $7.85. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 3,206 shares.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.