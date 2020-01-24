Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at CSFB

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Fortis and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$56.36.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$57.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$54.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.11. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$45.99 and a 52 week high of C$57.94.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.