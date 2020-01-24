FuzeX (FXT) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $786,016.00 and approximately $2,111.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, Cobinhood and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.96 or 0.03277106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00204392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00125489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, HitBTC, CPDAX, Token Store, Coinbe, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Allbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

