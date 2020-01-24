Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.38

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $11.70. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

In other news, Director James P. Conn sold 14,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $154,209.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,910.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Conn sold 22,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $248,901.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,645 shares of company stock worth $416,841 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

