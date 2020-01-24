GAPS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $62.07 million and $1.08 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can now be purchased for approximately $6.21 or 0.00073226 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00052771 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,517.80 or 1.00488187 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032402 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001400 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000312 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

