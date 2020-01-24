GATX (NYSE:GATX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $88.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GATX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

GATX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 52,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. GATX has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GATX by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in GATX by 455.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GATX by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

