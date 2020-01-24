GATX (NYSE:GATX) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) were up 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.06 and last traded at $82.35, approximately 1,242,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 387,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. ValuEngine cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. GATX had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $360.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GATX by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period.

About GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

