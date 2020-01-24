Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.43. Gear Energy shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 95,607 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 million and a P/E ratio of 6.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.46 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

