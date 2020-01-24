Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading Up 6.5%

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, 211,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 830,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 117.96% and a negative net margin of 244.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

