GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) COO Sells $37,647.84 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $37,647.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Mendel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Scott Mendel sold 5,206 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $28,268.58.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Scott Mendel sold 2,701 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $14,990.55.

Shares of GNMK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 230,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,580. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.15. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. On average, research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNMK. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 145.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

