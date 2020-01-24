GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $63.87 on Friday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

