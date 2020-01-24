GoldCoin (GLC) Market Capitalization Hits $556,972.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $556,972.00 and $1,701.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00640258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008112 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031547 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.