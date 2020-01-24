Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. 65,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,169. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $507.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $243.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 64,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 641,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

