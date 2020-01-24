Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €225.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €242.00 ($281.40) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €233.29 ($271.26).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA:ALV traded up €2.25 ($2.62) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €220.80 ($256.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,247 shares. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($240.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €219.24 and a 200-day moving average of €213.38.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.