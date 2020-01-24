Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €75.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.58 ($90.21).

Danone stock opened at €73.32 ($85.26) on Monday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($83.87). The company’s 50 day moving average is €73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.18.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

