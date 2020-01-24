Goldman Sachs Group Trims Hunting (LON:HTG) Target Price to GBX 402

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 402 ($5.29) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) target price (down previously from GBX 590 ($7.76)) on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 541.18 ($7.12).

Shares of LON HTG traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 334.80 ($4.40). 115,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 349.20 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a market cap of $554.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 394.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 438.86.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

