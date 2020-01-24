Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Increases Dividend to $1.45 Per Share

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39.

Graham has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Graham alerts:

NYSE GHC traded down $5.85 on Friday, hitting $608.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,576. Graham has a one year low of $593.00 and a one year high of $756.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $633.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $1.34. Graham had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $738.82 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on GHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.