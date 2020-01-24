Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.92 Million

Brokerages expect Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) to announce $213.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.90 million and the highest is $213.93 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $177.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $779.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $779.30 million to $779.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $858.41 million, with estimates ranging from $856.81 million to $860.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

LOPE traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $132.72.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.