Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.01. Gray Television has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $23.30.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.