GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60, 1,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GVC in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

