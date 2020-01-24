GXChain Trading Up 0.4% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and $6.41 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00005186 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Huobi, Gate.io and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00018348 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, QBTC, OTCBTC, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bit-Z and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

