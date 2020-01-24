Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.30 Million

Brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report sales of $73.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.49 million to $75.10 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $66.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $283.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.48 million to $296.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $340.55 million, with estimates ranging from $328.60 million to $355.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.17. 105,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,870. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 878.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

