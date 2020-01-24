H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.60.

HEES traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.64. 21,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,024. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,829,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 197,731 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,842,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 26.0% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 545,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

