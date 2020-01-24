HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $210,438.00 and $95.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00052841 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00073147 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,495.63 or 1.00154021 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00032196 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001641 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,601,375 coins and its circulating supply is 254,466,224 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.