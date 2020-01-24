HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

OTCMKTS HNNMY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.90. 32,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.06.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

