Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Home Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Home Bancshares has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancshares to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Home Bancshares stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,391. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $452,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $257,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,813,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

