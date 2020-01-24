Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $139.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

NYSE HHC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $124.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,989. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $91.82 and a 52-week high of $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $231.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Furber bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.92 per share, with a total value of $109,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam R. Flatto bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.31 per share, with a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,370.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,753,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,579,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 803,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,113,000 after acquiring an additional 403,774 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,746,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,166,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Howard Hughes by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after buying an additional 41,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 53,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

