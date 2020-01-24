IG Group’s (IGG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 719 ($9.46).

Shares of LON IGG traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 700.20 ($9.21). The stock had a trading volume of 512,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 688.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 623.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36).

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

