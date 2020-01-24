Ignition (IC) 1-Day Volume Hits $17.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Ignition has a total market cap of $160,160.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052517 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073834 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,338.84 or 1.00127363 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00034413 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001695 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,266,993 coins and its circulating supply is 1,253,820 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

