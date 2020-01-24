ImageCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $860,996.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003221 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,509,291 coins and its circulating supply is 16,509,293 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

