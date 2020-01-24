Informa PLC (LON:INF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Informa PLC (LON:INF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 906.50 ($11.92).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INF. HSBC lowered their price target on Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Informa from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Informa to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Shares of LON INF traded down GBX 17.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 814.80 ($10.72). 1,600,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 657 ($8.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 834.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 825.54.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

