Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a media sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

INFY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,833,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,191,359. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Infosys has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Infosys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

