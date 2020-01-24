InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading 7.8% Higher

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $49.75, 3,063,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,648,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.74 million. InMode had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 50.50%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,755,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,690,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $951,000. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

