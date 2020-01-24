InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading 7.8% Higher

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $49.75, 3,063,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,648,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.15.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.
The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,755,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,690,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $951,000. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
