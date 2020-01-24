Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells 7,803 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $153,094.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $142,950.96.

On Thursday, November 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $146,150.19.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.97. 763,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,433. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.28. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.32 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 218,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 357,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.