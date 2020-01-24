Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

A number of analysts have commented on INSM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Insmed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

INSM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. 618,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,844. Insmed has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,979,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,287,000 after acquiring an additional 896,047 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 7.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 984,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 69,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,048,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 8.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 911,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

