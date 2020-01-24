Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.19 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.05.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $63.32. 41,867,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.