International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INSW. BTIG Research started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.97. 500,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.55 million, a PE ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 0.34. International Seaways has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $31.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $194,305 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in International Seaways by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in International Seaways by 30,442.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter worth $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

