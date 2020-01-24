Intl Fcstone Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,636 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,020. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

