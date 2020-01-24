Intl Fcstone Inc. Invests $958,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,834,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,314,000 after buying an additional 1,712,448 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT remained flat at $$51.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,852,644 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

