Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Acquired by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 97,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 102,908 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

PIZ stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $29.95. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.