Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:PMR) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:PMR) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.42 and last traded at $42.42, approximately 533 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:PMR) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.60% of Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PowerShares Dynamic Retail Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Retail Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples and industrials.

