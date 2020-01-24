Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.51. 15,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6354 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

