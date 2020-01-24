Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 270,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $66.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

