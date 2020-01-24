Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ion Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

NYSE:IO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. 1,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. Ion Geophysical has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.94.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,205.52% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 168,518 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ion Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ion Geophysical by 1,672.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ion Geophysical by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ion Geophysical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

See Also: Depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.